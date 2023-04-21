Alicia Keys Announces the ‘Keys to the Summer’ North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Global award-winning artist Alicia Keys announced this week she will be launching a North American summer concert tour starting June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the Keys to the Summer Tour is the follow-up to her sold-out and critically acclaimed The Alicia + Keys World Tour, which took the songstress across Europe, North America and Latin America.

The general on-sale began today (April 21) at 9 am local time via Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com.

The Keys to the Summer Tour will bring the Grammy-winning superstar back to North America for 23 arena dates and an all-new, completely reimagined and redesigned concert experience and setlist. The tour will feature, for the first time, Keys in a 360-degree “in the round” production setup, which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new way. Keys, known for incorporating innovative and engaging production design into her live show, worked with director Diane Martel (“If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again”) and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the consept and staging of the summer tour.

Keys says, “The Keys to the Summer Tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and will range from inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational “Soulcare Session” before the show via VipNation.com.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR:

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum