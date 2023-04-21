Karol G Wins Artist Of The Year At The Eight Annual Latin American Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess0 — Colombian reggaeton and trap artist Karol G took top honors at the eight annual Latin American Music Awards when she was named Artist of the Year for 2023.

The ‘TQG’ hitmaker took home an impressive collection of eight awards in total, including wins for Best Pop Song, Best Streaming Artist, and Song of the Year, which she shared with Becky G for their collaborative hit “Momiii.”

While Karol G was not on hand to accept the award, Becky G told the audience “This is bigger than us. This is girl power. Thank you to the fans for supporting us.”

Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny won the 2023 Album of the Year award for A Summer Without You’ besting competition from the likes of Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Buena Vista Social Club, among others.

Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar were both presented with Latin AMAs Legacy awards, while David Bisbal and Prince Royce were honored with the Latin AMAs Pioneer Award.

The awards gala took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with Univison presenter Clarissa Molina serving as the evening’s host.

Artist of the Year