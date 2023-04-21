Karol G Wins Artist Of The Year At The Eight Annual Latin American Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess0 — Colombian reggaeton and trap artist Karol G took top honors at the eight annual Latin American Music Awards when she was named Artist of the Year for 2023.
The ‘TQG’ hitmaker took home an impressive collection of eight awards in total, including wins for Best Pop Song, Best Streaming Artist, and Song of the Year, which she shared with Becky G for their collaborative hit “Momiii.”
While Karol G was not on hand to accept the award, Becky G told the audience “This is bigger than us. This is girl power. Thank you to the fans for supporting us.”
Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny won the 2023 Album of the Year award for A Summer Without You’ besting competition from the likes of Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Buena Vista Social Club, among others.
Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar were both presented with Latin AMAs Legacy awards, while David Bisbal and Prince Royce were honored with the Latin AMAs Pioneer Award.
The awards gala took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with Univison presenter Clarissa Molina serving as the evening’s host.
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- daddy yankee
- Armed Link
- farruko
- Ivan Cornejo
- Karol G – WINNER
- rauw alejandro
- Romeo Santos
- rosalia
New Artist Of The Year
- Bizarrap – WINNER
- blessed
- Eden Munoz
- Frontier Group
- The Laras
- Luis Figueroa
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Quevedo
- Santa Fe Klan
- Yahritza and its Essence
song of the year
- ‘Baby Give Me’ – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- ‘Despechá’ – Rosalia
- ‘Two Little Caterpillars’ – Sebastián Yatra
- ‘It’s Damaged’ – Iván Cornejo
- ‘The Bachata’ – Manuel Turizo
- ‘Momiii’ – Becky G & Karol G – WINNERS
- ‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- ‘Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- ‘His Footprints’ – Romeos Santos
- ‘I congratulate you’ – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the year
- ‘Ahora Me Da Pena EP’ – Buena Vista Social Club
- ‘Damaged’ – Ivan Cornejo
- ‘Schemes´ – Becky G
- ‘Formula, Vol. 3’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘The 167’ – Farruko
- ‘Legendaddy’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Motomami’ – Rosalia
- ‘Nostalgia’ – Armed Link
- ‘A Summer Without You’ – Bad Bunny – WINNER
Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘Baby Give Me’ – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- ‘The Misunderstood’ – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- ‘Momiii’ – Becky G & Karol G – WINNERS
- ‘Greater Than You’ – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
- ‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- ‘Medallo’ – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
- ‘Que vuelvas’ – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
- ‘Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- ‘I Wait For You’ – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
- ‘I congratulate you’ – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘Arhbo’ (Music from the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack) – Ozuna, GIMS, Redone & Fifa Sound
- ‘Drunk’ – Sech & DJ Khaled
- ‘La Fama’ – Rosalía & The Weeknd – WINNERS
- ‘Keep Going’ – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
- ‘Endless’ – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Best Crossover Artist
- DJ Khaled
- DJ Snake
- Ed Sheeran
- Fatman Scoop
- GIMS
- Justin Timberlake
- lil jon
- Megan Thee Stallion
- mr vegas
- The Weeknd – WINNER
Streaming Artist Of The Year
- Bad Bunny
- chencho corleone
- Frontier Group
- Ivan Cornejo
- Karol G – WINNER
Tour of the year
- ‘Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘La Última Vuelta World Tour’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Papi Juancho World Tour’ – Maluma
- ‘$trip Love Tour’ – Karol G – WINNER
- ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ – Bad Bunny
Best Pop Duo or Group
- Jesse & Joy – WINNERS
- The Green Dwarfs
- Manna
- Mau and Ricky
- Reik
Best Artist – Pop
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Ricky Martin
- rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shakira – WINNER
Best Album – Pop
- ‘@Dannocean’ – Danny Ocean
- ‘From Inside to Outside’ – Camilo
- ‘Dharma’ – Sebastian Yatra
- ‘Schemes’ – Becky G
- ‘Motomami’ – Rosalía – WINNER
Best Song – Pop
- ‘I Danced With My Ex’ – Becky G
- ‘June’ – Maluma
- ‘Provence’ – Karol G – WINNER
- ‘Red Heels’ – Sebastián Yatra
- ‘I Love You Period’ – Chayanne
Best Artist – Urban
- anuel aa
- Bad Bunny
- daddy yankee
- farruko
- J Balvin
- jhayco
- Karol G – WINNER
- Natti Natasha
- ozuna
- rauw alejandro
Best Urban Album
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘The 167’ – Farruko
- ‘Legendaddy’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘A Summer Without You’ – Bad Bunny – WINNER
Best Urban Song
- ‘Desperados’ – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- ‘Wrap’ – Anitta
- ‘Remix’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Sexy Baby’ – Jhayco
- ‘Titi Asked Me’ – Bad Bunny – WINNER
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
- ‘Good Morning’ – Wisin, Camilo & The Legendaries
- ‘The Misunderstood’ – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- ‘Hot’ – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
- ‘Momiii’ – Becky G & Karol G – WINNERS
- ‘Greater Than You’ – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
- ‘Me Porto Bonito’ – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- ‘Medallo’ – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
- ‘Punto 40’ – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
- ‘Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- ‘I congratulate you’ – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
- Angela Aguilar
- carin leon
- chiquis
- Christian Nodal
- Eden Munoz
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H – WINNER
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Pepe Aguilar
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- Los Recoditos Band
- Sergio Lizárraga MS Band
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- Regulated Force
- Firm Group – WINNER
- Frontier Group
- Untouchable
- The blue Angels
- Yahritza and its Essence
Best Album – Regional Mexican
- ‘Damaged’ – Ivan Cornejo
- ‘From the Neighborhood to Here, Vol. 2’ – Fuerza Regida
- ‘My Life In A Cigar 2’ – Junior H – WINNER
- ‘Nostalgia’ – Armed Link
- ‘Obsessed Deluxe’ – Yahritza and her Essence
Best Song – Regional Mexican
- ‘Chale’ – Eden Munoz
- ‘The Huitlacoche Wedding’ (Live) – Carin León
- ‘No Se Va’ (Live) – Grupo Frontera – WINNER
- ‘Que Te Vaya Bien’ – Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band
- ‘If It Hurts It Hurts’ – Untouchable
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
- ‘Billete Grande’ (Live) – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Núñez
- ‘Brindo’ – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
- ‘Quality’ – Firm Group & Luis Mexia
- ‘With a Little Boat on the Chest’ – Adriel Favela & Carin León
- ‘You have to make money’ – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Eden Muñoz
- ‘You played and I suffered’ – Eslabon Armado & Dannylux
- ‘Que vuelvas’ – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
- ‘It’s Over’ (Live) – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
- ‘If You Already Did Evil’ – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
- ‘Ya Acabó’ – Brand MP & Becky G – WINNERS
Best Artist – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Mark Anthony
- prince royce
- Romeo Santos – WINNER
- Victor Manuelle
Best Album – Tropical
- ‘Ahora Me Da Pena EP’ – Buena Vista Social Club
- ‘Cumbiana II’ – Carlos Vives
- ‘Formula, Vol 3’ – Romeo Santos – WINNER
- ‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘The Ultimate Bachata Collection’ – Héctor Acosta Él Torito’
Best Song – Tropical
- ‘Despechá’ – Rosalia
- ‘After the Beach’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘La Bachata’ – Manuel Turizo – WINNER
- ‘Pegao’ – Camilo
- ‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
- ‘Old Basketball’ – Carlos Vives & Camilo
- The Handkerchief – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
- ‘Monotonia’ – Shakira & Ozuna – WINNERS
- ‘It’s Me’ – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente De Zona
- ‘I Wait For You’ – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra