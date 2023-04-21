SoundExchange Names Veteran Execs to Operations, International, Artist & Label Relations Leadership Roles

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, a premier music tech organization, announced this week the appointment of Kathleen Strouse as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations, Doug Cohn as Vice President (VP) of Artist and Label Relations, and Amanda Carmichael as VP of International.

Strouse, based in DC and Carmichael, located in London, will report to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Anjula Singh. In contrast, Cohn, based out of Los Angeles (LA), will report to Stephanie Werner, SVP of Marketing and Industry Relations.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate operations, distribution and data, data storytelling, business intelligence, and digital supply chain operations, Strouse will oversee SoundExchange’s entire end-to-end Royalty Processing and Business Intelligence (RPBI) and Customer Services teams, collectively called Operations.

Previously, Strouse served as an SVP, Head of Global Data Management and Strategy at Warner Music Group (WMG), where she focused on overseeing the collection, processing, visualization, and strategy for data throughout the company. She was vital in transforming the company’s global financial department. Strouse received her MBA from Pepperdine University.

A four-time Emmy-winning entertainment executive and creative leader, Cohn has 25 years of experience working at the intersection of music, television, and digital content. Cohn will oversee and guide the day-to-day operations of the Industry and Artist Relations team and maintain and advance relationships with the Label/Content Owner, Artist and Management communities while driving a proactive approach to outreach operations.

Cohn previously served as the SVP of Music and Entertainment at Cumulus Media, where he led a new audio content vertical; he created branded music franchises and developed a new touring model for the company. Cohn also started Nickelodeon’s first-ever music department and served as the SVP of Music and Talent. He oversaw talent management, development, production, casting, and strategy for all Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. initiatives. Cohn received his BA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Carmichael will oversee foreign neighboring rights collections, operational processes, and data exchanges with collective management organizations. In addition, she will advise SoundExchange executives on general international policy considerations affecting the organization.

Previously, Carmichael served as the Head of International at Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), overseeing revenue collections for the company’s performer and Record Company members across the globe. She received her BA from the University of Technology Sydney.