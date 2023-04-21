Studio Green @ ASCAP Launches Song Contest to Celebrate Earth Day

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of Earth Day, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the only US performing rights organization (PRO) that operates as a not-for-profit, has announced the Green Theme Song Contest, powered by Studio Green @ ASCAP.

Using the creativity and passion of the songwriting community to raise awareness, the contest marks the public launch of Studio Green @ ASCAP, the PRO’s environmental sustainability initiative.

Music creators are invited to submit an environmentally-inspired song for a chance to win a $1,000 prize and have their song featured as the theme music for special episodes of VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast.

A panel of ASCAP hitmakers from Champagne Therapy Music Group (CTMG) will select the winning song. Contest judges include Grammy-nominated writer-producer Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber); multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songwriter Melanie Fontana (Ava Max, BTS) and writer/producer Mr. Franks (Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor).

As part of ASCAP’s Earth Day awareness campaign, Maroon 5 lead guitarist and songwriter James Valentine talks about his career and environmental advocacy work on behalf of REVERB on the latest episode of VERSED. The special episode also features music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro as he discusses sustainability’s role in his career as owner of beloved music venues such as Brooklyn Bowl and Capitol Theatre (Port Chester, NY) and as a producer of major concerts nationwide.

Studio Green @ ASCAP is an employee-driven initiative to help educate the ASCAP community about environmental issues, connect music creators with resources to help them live and create more sustainably and reduce ASCAP’s carbon footprint. The program was initially introduced in 2021 as an internal campaign offering educational seminars, volunteer opportunities and employee challenges.

Submissions for the Green Theme Song Contest are now open to eligible ASCAP members through midnight PT the night of May 19. To enter the contest or view the terms and conditions, please visit www.ascap.com/greentheme.