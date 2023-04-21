Jones Group Entertainment Welcomes Leslie Dipiero as President, Jones Group Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Industry-leading and full-service entertainment company Jonas Group Entertainment (JGE) announced Jonas Group Publishing (JGP) in 2020. JGE is proud to announce the appointment of Leslie DiPiero as President of JGP. She will report directly to JGE CEO Phil Guerini.

“Working with Phil Guerini and Kevin Jonas Sr. is an honor and privilege for me,” said DiPiero. “These two individuals have a longstanding friendship based on honesty and integrity. What brought us together is a shared passion and inspired direction towards helping creators reach their goals and dreams.”

DiPiero will sign and develop songwriters and producers with her new position while nurturing the current writers and catalog. Under the guidance of Guerini, JGP plans to expand its overall Nashville footprint with catalog acquisitions, recordings and sync opportunities.

“Leslie has earned the respect of this community which is built on years of unflinching integrity and passion for songwriters and artists,” said Guerini. “Her relationships, creative and business acumen is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have her lead Jonas Group Publishing.”

Current JGP songwriters include Franklin Jonas, who recently released his debut single, “Cocaine,” and Terri Jo Box, whose recent cuts include “Hillbilly Hippie” (Lainey Wilson) and “God Bless The Boy” (Cody Johnson). She’s also written songs recorded by various artists, including Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, Shenandoah, Trent Tomlinson and more.

DiPiero will launch the new chapter for JGP on May 31 while simultaneously exiting her position at Tree Vibez Music, where she led the powerhouse publishing company. In her six years as General Manager, Tree Vibez Music produced over 500 cuts, 50 singles, of which 23 reached No. 1.

“I am so grateful to Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and the Tree Vibez Music family for giving me the opportunity to serve them and their teams over the past six years,” said DiPiero. She will continue to work with Hubbard, whose songs are currently administered by Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

DiPiero serves on various boards, including her current seat as Governor for the Nashville Chapter of The Recording Academy. She is an Alumna of Leadership Music (Class of ’07) and a member of The Recording Academy.