Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City And Chicago Donate $10,000 To The Community FoodBank of New Jersey

George Goldhoff (holding check, center) President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and members of the group Chicago, showcase a $10,000 guitar-shaped check for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Members of the band Chicago partnered with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to present the Community FoodBank of New Jersey with a $10,000 check to help support the organization’s important mission of helping to provide food security for the state’s residents.

Chicago was in New Jersey for a performance at the Etess Arena and joined Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President George Goldhoff to present the check to the food bank.

Hard Rock Atlantic City has been a longtime supporter of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and President George Goldhoff says the mission of the organization is essential for the well-being of thousands of residents in the region.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to highlight the important work of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and we appreciate the support of the members of Chicago, who have taken the time to understand the importance about the needs in our community,” said Goldhoff.

The Food Bank will host the “Night of 300,000 Meals” on April 27th to help raise funds to provide 300,000 meals to the nearly 70,000 South Jersey residents who are food insecure, and to support other vital programs serving South Jersey including nutrition education, diaper and feminine hygiene product distribution, resource access outreach and a College Pantry program.

“Night of 300,000 Meals” brings together chefs and community members for an evening enjoying fine fare, fun spirits, and live music. Local chefs and restaurants will share a sample of a signature dish for guests to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Community FoodBank in Egg Harbor Township, capable of holding a maximum of 1.6 million pounds of food, and Community Assistance Pantry which serves more than 1,000 local families monthly.