The Bald Brothers Announce North American Comedy Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Tony Baker and KevOnStage, the comedy duo known as The Bald Brothers, spilled the details for their upcoming North American tour.

The 10-city run hits the ground on August 4th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia with additional performances in markets such as Atlanta, New York, and Charlotte before concluding at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on September 3rd.

Ticket presales for the Live Nation-produced tour started on April 20th with the general onsale date set for April 21st.

THE BALD BROTHERS 2023 TOUR:

Fri Aug 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sat Aug 05 – New, York, NY – Town Hall

Fri Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Aug 12 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

Sat Aug 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Fri Aug 25 – Cleveland, OH – Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sat Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Harris Theater

Fri Sep 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

Sat Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre