Dancing With The Stars Judge Len Goodman, Dead At 78

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Len Goodman, a former British exhibition dance champion and a longtime judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing” has died. He was 78.

Jackie Gill, Goodman’s longtime agent, told the Associated Press that his client died in hospice Saturday night after suffering from bone cancer.

Goodman first made a name for himself as a professional ballroom dancer, winning multiple competitions such as Duel of the Giants, the British Rising Stars, the British Exhibition Championships and the World Exhibition Championships.

After retiring from professional dance, Goodman later opened his own dance academy, where he taught the art of ballroom dance.

In 2004, Goodman became head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” where British celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and he held the role until 2016. The show served as the model for Dancing With The Stars, which Goodman judged from its debut until last year.

Goodman was the recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance and was twice nominated for an Emmy Award in 2006 and 2007 in the Outstanding Reality/Competition Program category.

Following news of his passing, fellow Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli wrote on social media: “Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away. I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars there will never be anyone like you we will miss you.”