The Mechanical Licensing Collective Seeks New Board Members

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective announced it is soliciting candidates to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors and Unclaimed Royalties Oversight, Dispute Resolution and Operations Advisory committees.

The openings on The MLC’s advisory committees include:

One Publisher seat on the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties;

Two Publisher seats on the Dispute Resolution Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to the Board for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership; and

Two Publisher seats on the Operations Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the Board concerning the operations of The MLC, including the efficient investment in and deployment of information technology and data resources.

All prospective candidates must be submitted to the Board’s Publisher Nominating Committee for consideration and candidates will be chosen by an election that will be held this summer.

Successful candidates will sit on the board for a three-year term and are eligible for re-election.

The submission window for candidates closes on May 24, 2023, and submissions can be made at: https://pages.themlc.com/music-publisher-suggestion-form