Zach Falkow Promoted To Agent At UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the promotion of Zach Falkow to the role of agent in the company’s recently launched rock and pop department.

Based in New York, Falkow will serve as the responsible agent for popular Los Angeles pop-rock act, Hey Violet, and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Grace Weber, who have both recently signed with UAA, as well as Have Mercy, and Daphne Loves Derby, the company said.

Before joining UAA, Falkow worked as an artist manager and led artist relations at the cannabis cultivator Cherry Kola Farms. In his free time, he plays bass guitar for the Blink-182 tribute band Dude Ranch as well as performing with the pop-punk outfit, Don’t Panic.

“Over the past year, I have developed a great relationship with Zach. He’s a dedicated student of the industry and has his pulse on everything pop & rock. Zach’s knowledge is second to none, and we are excited to welcome him and his clients to UAA. UAA is dedicated to growing the pop & rock division with Zach and Matt Rafal. We are excited about the department’s continued growth and look forward to what the future holds,” stated UAA’s General Manager Nick Martucci.

“I’m super excited to be working at UAA, representing such amazing talent. A lot of trust goes into the agent/artist relationship, and I’m humbled that my acts have chosen to charge me with their live careers. I’m also fortunate to have known many of my artists on a personal level prior to working together, so there’s a familiarity there that is both comforting and incredibly motivating,” Falkow added.