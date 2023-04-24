Reach Music Acquires Early Judas Priest Catalog From Gull Entertainments

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Reach Music Publishing announced the acquisition of the master and publishing rights of the Judas Priest first two albums, Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny from Gull Entertainments, the owner of the now defunct Gull Records.

The albums, which were released in 1974 and 1976 respectively include hits such as Victim Of Changes, The Ripper and Rocka Rolla, among others.

According to Music Week, who first reported the acquisition, Reach will collaborate with Judas Priest over the exploitation of the two albums with multiple special projects in the work ahead of the 50th anniversary of Rocka Rolla in 2024.

The deal also expands on Reach’s existing relationship with members of Judas Priest, serving as co-publisher to band member Glenn Tipton after acquiring a 50% copyright interest and worldwide admin rights to Tipton’s catalog.

“The acquisition of the masters and publishing for the albums Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny was a monumental opportunity for Reach Music, coming not long after Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This deal happened with the approval of Judas Priest and their manager Jayne Andrews, and I’m so excited to begin working closely with them on a variety of special projects, including releasing high-quality reissues,” Reach’s President Michael Closter told Music Week.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.