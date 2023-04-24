Singer, Songwriter, And Producer Keith Gattis, Dead At 52

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — American country music singer-songwriter, musician and producer Keith Gattis reportedly died on Sunday, April 23rd. He was 52.

According to Savingcountrymusic.com, Gattis died after suffering an accident with a tractor. Additional details about the cause of his death were not disclosed.

A Texas native, Gattis began playing guitar at an early age and eventually relocated to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

He released six albums as a solo artist, including his self-titled 1996 debut and his 2005 follow-up “Big City Blues.”

He was also known as a veteran country music songwriter, who penned hits for artists such as George Jones, Randy Houser, and Kenny Chesney, among others.

In addition, Gattis was also an accomplished producer, contributing to albums such as Dwight Yoakam’s 2015 album “Second Hand Heart.”