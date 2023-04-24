U2 To Perform At The Las Vegas Sphere In September

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation announced that U2 will help to launch the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the innovative arena opens its doors later this year.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be the first live music experience for The Sphere, and will see the band perform multiple shows, starting on September 29th. Additional shows will take place on September 30th, October 5th, October 7th, and October 8th.

The show is the band’s latest creative project to stem from their work with longtime collaborator and show director Willie Williams. It follows the band’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour which was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and their 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE indoor tour which played to a combined audience of 1 million across Europe and North America.

The concert, which will be part of the band’s first live shows since 2019, follows the announcement of U2’s return to live in an ad during the Super Bowl in February.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall,” the members of the group said in a joint statement.

“The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation,” The Edge added.