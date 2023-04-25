Lyle Lovett, Santigold, Buddy Guy, and The Flaming Lips Among The Headliners For Stern Grove 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Stern Grove, billed as one of the country’s oldest outdoor music festivals, announced the lineup 2023 as it returns to San Francisco’s Bay Area for its 86th season.

The concert series kicks off on June 18th with a performance by Snarky Puppy and Isaiah Sharkey, followed by the Indigo Girls and Neko Case on June 25th.

Other performers announced for 2023 include Lyle Lovett, Santigold, Angelique Kidjo, Buddy Guy, Patti Smith, Bob Mould, and the SF Symphony with Special Guest Lettuce, among others.

The concert series concludes on August 20th with The Big Picnic Featuring The Flaming Lips, Alan Palomo and a DJ set by Neon Indian.

For 2023, the festival also announced it will be returning to Sigmund Stern Grove, a historic park and concert meadow located at 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard in the city’s Sunset District. The grove was heavily damaged by flood waters in recent years but is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will be ready for audiences again this summer, festival organizers stated.

Additional repair work in limited areas of Stern Grove will continue through the summer of 2023 but will not affect the upcoming concert series.

The full lineup and schedule for 2023

June 18 Snarky Puppy, Isaiah Sharkey

June 25 Indigo Girls (with Full Band), Neko Case

July 2 Santigold, Ogi

July 9 Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Andrew St. James

July 16 Angelique Kidjo, Jupiter & Okwess

July 23 SF Symphony with Special Guest Lettuce

July 30 Bob Moses, Neil Frances

August 6 Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour, Eric Gales

August 13 Patti Smith, Bob Mould

August 20 The Big Picnic Featuring The Flaming Lips, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian DJ Set)