The Academy Of Country Music Announces The ACM Radio Award Winners For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11th, the ACM revealed the winners for the 2023 ACM Radio Awards.

This year’s honorees include two on-air personalities who claim their first ACMs – Elaina Smith of With Elaina, who was named as the ACM’s National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year, and Julie and DJ of Julie and DJ in the Morning who claimed the award for Medium Market On-Air Personality of the Year.

WIVK-FM in Knoxville, TN and WYCT-FM in Pensacola, FL both claimed their 5th overall ACM Awards, winning trophies for Medium Market Radio Station of the Year and Small Market Radio Station of the Year, respectively

Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay of WFLS take home the Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year title, making this Kay’s first ACM Award win and Waters’ second.

Other winners for 2023 include George, Mo, and Erik of The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo, and Erik on KILT-FM in Houston, TX and Big Dave, Stattman, and Ashley of The Big Dave Show on WUBE-FM in Cincinnati, OH for Major Market and Large Market On-Air Personality of the Year, respectively. KKBQ-FM in Houston, TX received an award for Major Market Radio Station of the Year, and WSIX-FM in Nashville, TN received an award for Large Market Radio Station of the Year.

“The Academy congratulates all of our ACM Awards radio winners for championing the artists that make up the soundtrack of Country fans’ lives,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Country radio has always been and continues to be one of the most important ways for today’s favorite artists to connect with fans, and for fans to find up-and-coming acts to fall in love with. We can’t wait to celebrate these stellar Country radio personalities and stations in Frisco leading up to the ACM Awards on Prime Video on May 11.”

Below is a complete list of the Radio Award winners for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards:

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

• NATIONAL DAILY – Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas, Carsen | The Big D and Bubba Show

• NATIONAL WEEKLY – Elaina Smith | With Elaina

• MAJOR MARKET – George, Mo and Erik | The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo, and Erik – KILT – Houston, TX

• LARGE MARKET – Big Dave, Stattman & Ashley | The Big Dave Show – WUBE – Cincinnati, OH

• MEDIUM MARKET – Julie Kansy and Dale Sellers | Julie and DJ in the Morning – WPCV – Lakeland, FL

• SMALL MARKET – Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay | Steve & Tiffany in the Morning – WFLS – Fredericksburg, VA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

• MAJOR MARKET – KKBQ – Houston, Texas

• LARGE MARKET – WSIX – Nashville, Tennessee

• MEDIUM MARKET – WIVK – Knoxville, Tennessee

• SMALL MARKET – WYCT – Pensacola, Florida