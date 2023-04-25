Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Announces Additional Dates

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation (LN) has announced an additional 16 dates for the traveling Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The Outlaw Tour celebrates Nelson’s life and legacy as the Country Music legend turns 90 this year.
The most extensive Outlaw Tour to date, Nelson is bringing his family and friends on the road for a can’t miss lineup featuring artists including Willie Nelson and Family, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.
The new shows feature an incredible lineup of artists, including Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, and Elizabeth Cook.
“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was highly successful, allowing Blackbird and Nelson to develop it into one of North America’s most significant annual touring franchises. Past performers on the tour include Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, and many more.
Please take a look below for information on the new dates and lineup.
Friday, September 8, 2023
Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
More TBA
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
More TBA
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 15, 2023
Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 22, 2023
Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
Friday, October 6, 2023
West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Particle Kid
Friday, October 13, 2023
Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid