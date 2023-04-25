Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Announces Additional Dates

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation (LN) has announced an additional 16 dates for the traveling Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The Outlaw Tour celebrates Nelson’s life and legacy as the Country Music legend turns 90 this year.

The most extensive Outlaw Tour to date, Nelson is bringing his family and friends on the road for a can’t miss lineup featuring artists including Willie Nelson and Family, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

The new shows feature an incredible lineup of artists, including Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, and Elizabeth Cook.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was highly successful, allowing Blackbird and Nelson to develop it into one of North America’s most significant annual touring franchises. Past performers on the tour include Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, and many more.

Please take a look below for information on the new dates and lineup.

Friday, September 8, 2023

Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

More TBA

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

More TBA

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

Friday, September 15, 2023

Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

Friday, September 22, 2023

Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

Friday, October 6, 2023

West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Particle Kid

Friday, October 13, 2023

Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid