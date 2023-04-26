Alliance Distributed 800,000 Vinyl Records For Record Store Day Sales

(Hypebot) — Alliance Entertainment shipped 800,000 vinyl units to independent record stores for last weekend’s Record Store Day. Related retail sales were expected to surpass $32 million.

While Alliance is the largest single distributor to indie record stores, it is far from the only one.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore: the long pond sessions’ Record Store Day release could produce our first chart-topping album, and quite possibly a #1 album on the Billboard charts, a feat never achieved by a Record Store Day release,” said Michael Kurtz, Co-founder of Record Store Day.”

“Thanks in large part to Taylor, Pearl Jam, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Beach House, Stevie Nicks, and others, Record Store Day is on course to break the sales record for the most vinyl sold in a single day. This is the largest single sales day ever for most Record Store Day participating independent stores.”

