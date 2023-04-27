Jacob Smid Named COO At MRG Group

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian entertainment company MRG Group announced the promotion of Jacob Smid to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

In his new role, Smid will take the lead on all of MRG’s business operations, reporting to Matt Gibbons, MRG’s President.

Smid joined the MRG Group in early 2020 and supported the growth of the 15-year-old entertainment company’s footprint in Canada as well as the expansion into new markets in the U.S. and Europe. He also played a key role in the launch of MRG Travel, the expansion and new leadership at MRG Events, and the development of the AdmitONE Ticketing, which sold more than $30 million in tickets in its debut year.

“Jacob’s dedication to our values and culture has helped the organization move forward in exciting ways. His work ethic, positive energy along with the ability to reinforce team structure and alignment have made a significant impact at MRG. I am confident that in his new role, Jacob will continue to inspire and motivate our team with his contributions and mentor our leaders. His effort over the last 3 years has advanced MRG into a world-class logistics, marketing, and financial partner for creators and entrepreneurs,” Gibbons stated.

“In the last 15 years, our President, Matt has established an impressive business that cultivates a culture of excellence, kindness, and where exceptional ideas come to life. I’ve had the pleasure of helping shape this remarkable enterprise over the last three years. As COO, I’m dedicated to supporting its continued growth, ensuring we deliver world-class experiences for our team, partners, and guests,” Smid added.

Following Smid’s promotion, Gibbons will focus on growing the company’s network through growth, acquisitions and partnerships, MRG Group said.