ASCAP Launches A New Scholarship Program For Asian or Pacific Islanders Aspiring To A Career In The Music Industry

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The ASCAP Foundation announced the launch of a new scholarship to support creators and artists of Asian or Pacific Islander descent.

The ASCAP Foundation AAPI Scholarship will be open to undergraduate or graduate students of Asian or Pacific Islander descent who are working towards a career in music.

Two recipients will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, which can be used to help defray the cost of tuition, ASCAP stated.

“Our new scholarship helps support members of the AAPI community who are ready and eager to pursue a music career,” said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “We want to help increase representation in the AAPI music communities at the college level as well as recognize new and upcoming talent.”

This scholarship is made possible in part by funding from the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.