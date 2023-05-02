Garcia’s At The Capitol Theatre Marks Its 10th Anniversary

From left to right: Josh Cohen (Garcia's Manager + Talent Buyer); Lauren Northey (Special Events Sales Manager); Lindsay Chait (Assistant Bar Manager); Brian Lynch (Head Usher/Keeper of the Vibe); Alyssa Kitchen (Director of Finance); Emily Schmalholz (Head of Special Events); Bruce Wheeler (General Manager); Peter Shapiro (Owner); Meghan Stankevich (Director of HR and Artist Contracts); Nick Della Cerra (Bar Operations Manager); Stefanie May (Director of Marketing); Tyler LaRocca (Marketing Coordinator) (Photo: Geoffrey Tischman)

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Garcia’s, the venue-within-a-venue at the Capitol Theatre, will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a series of live performances by both local and nationally touring artists.

Launched in partnership with the family of the late Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia, Garcia’s will feature performances by The Rock and Roll Playhouse performing the music of Dave Matthews Band for Kids, Finders Keepers, Mihali (of Twiddle), SoulShine, Liquorcake followed by Gimme Gimme Disco and Brown Eyed Women.

In addition to these performances, Garcia’s hosts DeadCenter, a regular showcase for local Grateful Dead tribute bands like Stella Blue’s Band. With DeadCenter nights having become a staple on the Garcia’s lineup, the club is approaching its 1,425th show to date.

Booked by talent buyer and manager Josh Cohen, Garcia’s has presented a diverse range of musical talent over the past decade, including Dinosaur Jr., Black Pumas, Goose, Yola, Marcus King, Twiddle, Mihali, Melvin Seals, Warren Haynes, Orebolo, Keller Williams, Eric Krasno, and Dopapod, among others.

Cohen, who previously served as the Marketing Director for B.B. King Blues Club, has worked to develop an inclusive environment at Garcia’s, making it a popular venue for many bands touring in the Northeast. According to Cohen, “When bands play Garcia’s, we see them summon the energies of The Capitol Theatre and find footing in the rich history of improvisational music and the community through which it lives on. The vibe you find when attending a Garcia’s show is that of an ever-growing, loving family who is eager to welcome new faces with open arms. Whether we come for the music and stay for the vibe or vice versa, we are together, listening to every note and dancing with delight.”