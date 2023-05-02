Disco Donnie Presents Announces A New Location For The 2-Day Freaky Deaky Music Festival

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Independent electronic music promoter Disco Donnie Presents announced that the Freaky Deaky festival will return this year but will take place at a new location for 2023.

For 2023, the festival, which used to take place in Houston, will move to Austin’s Travis County Expo Center on October 28 and October 29, 2023.

Other details about the festival have yet to be announced, but past Freaky Deaky headliners include some of the EDM scene’s biggest DJs and producers such as Deadmau5, Excision, Kaskade and CloZee.

As part of the move to Austin, Disco Donnie Presents announced plans for a moving sale, starting on Wednesday May 3 at 10AM CT, offering fans a very limited supply of two day GA passes for just $99.