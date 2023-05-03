Amuse To Sponsor 2023 Anti Social Songwriting Camp

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Amuse, a music company combining custom-built technology for talent discovery and empowering the independent music community, is proud to be the official sponsor of the 2023 Anti Social Camp – the biggest songwriting camp in the world. The camp will be held for the third time June 12 – 17 across the “big apple” – New York City.

Anti Social Camp has been described as the “SXSW for songwriters” – a front-facing global festival with 100 recording sessions and a packed calendar of concerts, parties and events. The weeklong event is 100% free for its 150 artists, songwriters and producers.

Anti Social Camp also has the singular mission of reinvigorating the NYC music scene, as NYC has seen most of its music community relocate over the past decade to places like Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles.

“Anti Social Camp celebrates the age of collaboration in pop music,” said Danny Ross, founder of Anti Social Camp and Berklee NYC professor. “This generation knows that the magic happens when great artists, songwriters and producers work together to make iconic records.”

Anti Social Camp alumni include hit artists such as Walk The Moon, Nile Rodgers, JP Saxe, Rostam of Vampire Weekend, Rob Thomas, Madison McFerrin, Linda Perry and many more with features in Billboard, Vice, Variety and Paste.

After the camp ends, select songs created will be released on the very first Anti Social Camp compilation album, distributed exclusively through Amuse. Since launching in 2017, Amuse has quickly established itself as a top-tier music industry challenger by empowering independent artists to build their careers on their own terms.

As music producers trying to survive the pandemic in 2020, Danny Ross and his peers found comfort in talking shop and sharing personal stories. Within one year, a group of friends on Zoom transformed into a collective of 75 NYC music producers with billions of streams, dozens of Grammys, and credits with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyonce, Shawn Mendes and John Legend – and the seed for Anti Social Camp was planted.

The 2023 Anti Social Camp itinerary, full artist lineup and partner list is forthcoming.