Artist Marketing Platform un:hurd Announces Two New Senior Hires

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK-based artist marketing platform un:hurd announced Tuesday (May 2) two new senior appointments with music industry executives Paul Trueman and Hazel Savage joining the platform. The news comes on the heels of the company’s seven-figure investment round led by Kobalt’s Music’s Chairman, Willard Ahdritz.

Trueman joins the newly created Chief Operations Officer (COO) role, tasked with building out un:hurd’s automated marketing solutions and business strategies and focusing on organizational structure and processes, according to a media release.

Before joining un:hurd, Trueman was General Manager at AWAL, running the UK and International marketing and promotion teams.

Having started in 2013 when AWAL was a division of Kobalt Music Group, he oversaw the global marketing campaigns for the likes of Little Simz, Gerry Cinnamon, Lauv, girl in red, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tom Misch and many more.

Savage, meanwhile, has joined the un:hurd Board of Directors, offering “strategy, insight and vast experience,” according to the company. She is also the Vice President (VP) of Music Intelligence at Soundcloud after the company recently acquired Savage’s company – Musiio.

The platform has worked with what it says are “some of the biggest artists and influential record labels in the world,” alongside partnering with over 25,000 emerging artists to develop and grow their audiences and careers.

Trueman said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Alex and the un:hurd team on this exciting journey! As our industry continues to evolve rapidly, independent artists, labels and managers need a partner that can truly deliver for them.

“un:hurd focus and emphasis on building data-led marketing and promotion tools from both a tech and boutique perspective is truly unique and promises to level the playing field for artists at every stage of their career.”

Savage, VP of Music Intelligence, SoundCloud, added: “I was delighted to be asked to join the un:hurd Board of Directors. Alex and I have been working together closely for a while since I invested in the company as an ‘angel.’ I think Alex and I have really complementary skills and working styles, so when Alex asked me to go all in, it was an easy choice!

“I can’t wait to watch un:hurd grow over the next 12 months; it really does feel like an amazing place to be. And with an amazing new staff, including Paul, onboard, I feel like un:hurd is very well placed for success.”

Alex Brees, founder and CEO of un:hurd, said: “The experience that Paul and Hazel bring to the table from both a marketing, management and tech background is invaluable to un:hurd.

“We’re scaling quickly and constantly innovating, and so to have the likes of Hazel and Paul supporting our growth alongside our investors allows us to make smarter decisions faster, which in turn helps us continue with our progress with speed and caution in equal measures.”