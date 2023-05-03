The Neal Agency Adds Commercial and Brand Partnerships Agent Rachel Brittain

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Third-generation country music booking agent and artist advocate Austin Neal continues to expand The Neal Agency (TNA), today announced the addition of Rachel Brittain as commercial and brand partnerships agent. Brittain joins TNA following her time at Nashville-based marketing company FlyteVu, where she served as an account manager and was part of the talent team, connecting artists to brands.

“We are excited to add Rachel to the team and know she will be a huge asset in building our clients’ brands both in and out of touring,” shares Neal.

Co-Head/Agent Adi Sharma adds, “We are thrilled to add Rachel’s expertise to our team and are excited to see her work hand-in-hand with our clients and to see her thoughtful and curated approach to brand partnerships come to life.”

“I am looking forward to working with all of The Neal Agency team and our artists to create memorable and unique brand partnerships and campaigns that resonate with their fans and followers,” shares Brittain.

At FlyteVu, Brittain served clients David’s Bridal, VistaPrint, Prime Video, Tiff’s Treats, The Pattern, Barefoot Wine, Dos Primos, Jack Daniel’s and Kitty and Vibe. Utilizing her relationships with the industry, Brittain oversaw several influential campaigns, including Amazon Prime’s 57th Academy of Country Music Awards influencer campaign and Kanye and Drake Live concert series, while also launching creative partnerships around viral moments such as Kylie Morgan’s Bridesmaids in collaboration with David’s Bridal. She was also crucial in the 2022 Stagecoach Camp Dos Primos event to help Thomas Rhett kick off his headlining weekend.

At TNA, Brittain will continue creating unique brand campaigns for the TNA roster and fans. TNA’s roster proudly represents Aidan Canfield, Ashland Craft, ERNEST, Riley Green, HARDY, mike., John Morgan, Chase Rice, Josh Ross, Seaforth, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Watkins and Bailey Zimmerman, and lifestyle brand Stevenson Ranch.