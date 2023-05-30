Jen Hubbard Named Director of Sync A&R For Concord Music Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Jen Hubbard has been named to the newly formed role of Director, Sync A&R at Concord Music Publishing (CMP).

Based in Nashville, Hubbard reports to Brad Kennard, Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R, with support from Kourtney Kirkpatrick, Vice President (VP) of Publishing Sync and Brooke Primont, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Sync.

In the new position, Hubbard will be responsible for developing and managing CMP’s US songwriter roster for sync.

Hubbard will be the liaison between A&R and sync teams, guiding the roster based on their goals within the sync space. In addition, she will work to streamline sync-forward initiatives and provide more opportunities for writers.

Hubbard joined CMP in 2018, most recently serving as the director of A&R out of the Nashville office. In this role, Hubbard worked, and will continue to work, with artists, producers, and writers including Ruelle, Madi Diaz, Paige Blue, Jung Youth, Lucas Arens, Fleurie, Jeff Bowman, Tofer Brown, and more.

She was instrumental in signing indie-pop artist Charli Adams and served as the lead contact in the Nashville office for writers, artists, and producers outside of the country market. Hubbard has also been a key contributor to the organisation and development of Concord’s annual Sync Songwriting Camp since its inception over 11 years ago.

Hubbard began her career with Razor & Tie in 2014, where she served as creative coordinator, and then creative manager. Over the course of her career, Hubbard has assisted with the creation of music for numerous placements in film and television series including the TV shows, This is Us and Nashville.