Perry Bashkoff, Instagram’s Director of Music Partnerships, Exits The Company

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Perry Bashkoff, Director of Music Partnerships at Instagram, announced that he’s exited the company.

Bashkoff broke the news in a post on LinkedIn about a recent waves of layoffs at Instagram’s parent Meta, revealing that he was one of the affected staff.

“Yes, I was one of them. I’ve been one of the lucky ones who has had a 25+ year career run without pause. The last 5 spent at Instagram/Meta bringing music to the masses, building tools, breaking artists, building relationships, and having some of the most fun I’ve ever had doing “work.” While this is not the next update I was expecting or wanting to send, a short pause right now sounds…interesting,” he stated.

Bashkoff joined Instagram in 2019 after a similar gig at Facebook, but his resume also includes a 15-year stint at Warner Music in a variety of senior roles, including SVP of Global Content & Revenue Development.

He was one of 6,000 employees who were cut from Meta in May as the company seeks to cut costs amid a global restructuring. The latest round of layoffs, part of Meta’s so-called ‘Year of Efficiency’ brings the total workforce reduction at the social media giant to about 21,000 in the last 9 months.