REPORT: Shania Twain Fans Not Impressed As Many Leave Mid-Concert

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Pop-Country queen Shania Twain recently began her first tour in five years when she kicked off her Queen of Me world tour last month. Tickets sold out so quickly after Twain’s announcement that she had to add additional dates to the tour.

It’s been a month, and it appears quite a few fans are leaving the show “not impressed much” and confused as they leave while the superstar is still singing on stage.

TikTok creator and Twain fan posted a video of a swarm of fans simultaneously leaving the singer’s show. @tiannatoks explained to viewers that Twain’s concert was just BAD, from her point of view (POV).

She is one of many commenting on shows via the world wide web. For example, TikTok user @isitalicia posted a video of Twain onstage, captioning it, “Shania Twain was not the experience I was expecting.” Another Twain fan posted a picture of the singer in a long blonde wig, saying, “Who is this?”

However, it was Twain who broke the mold back in the 90s with outrageous outfits not necessarily fitting the “country” mold, wigs and breakthrough videos – so suffice to say, why shouldn’t or wouldn’t she be doing the same now in 2023? One user clapped back, saying, “I don’t get it. It’s a wig, and it’s for fun. She is still amazing as ever!”

Reddit User vanhelsing13 posted two days ago, “Saw her a couple weeks ago, and it was a weird show. It felt like it should be in a Vegas theatre, NOT an arena. From having to sit 45 minutes between the opener and her set to feeling like she was lip-syncing most of the show. It left me with an almost sad feeling for how big of an act she was.”

Fans raised additional concerns about the overall performance being underwhelming, some worrying about Twain’s health, lip-syncing, disappointment with the setlist, many technical difficulties and the length of the show.

While some people defend her and say she put on a great show, others question if she was drunk or high, and the comments are brutal.

“Just left the Seattle show confused. She was out. Lip-syncing and talking weird.”

“Hmm… I couldn’t tell if she was drunk or high, but she was awful. Glad we weren’t the only ones who thought that.”

“I was at this concert last night. It was really disappointing, and not just because of her new songs. It was disappointing as a whole.”

“All I see is a crazy aunt who grabbed the microphone while she was drunk at a reception.”

Twain has had several medical issues over the years, publicly revealing her battle with Lyme disease, which forced her to undergo throat surgery and affected her voice.

Of all the complaints, the sound of her voice doesn’t seem to be one of them. A tough pill to swallow for one of the most iconic female country/pop acts ever.