Dominic Fike Announce Don’t Stare At the Sun North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Emerging artist and actor Dominic Fike announces his upcoming Don’t Stare at the Sun Summer tour in support of his sophomore album, Sunburn, which is set for release July 7 via Columbia Records.

The announcement comes on the heels of him detailing Sunburn for fans last week and sharing the new song “Ant Pile.” The corresponding video was released Tuesday (May 30).

The Reed Bennett-directed video looks into Fike’s upbringing in Florida, capturing the nostalgia of his formative years.

Fike gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming Live Nation (LN)-produced tour in his sold-out 2022 Fall/Winter Out of Order tour and breakout Coachella set, which received praise from the likes of Drake, Jisoo (BLACKPINK), and Cara Delevigne.

Running from mid-July through the end of August, the tour will include stops at iconic venues such as New York’s Prospect Park, Los Angeles’s The Greek Theatre and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, marking the biggest venues Fike has played.

A LN and Ticketmaster (TM) presale takes place Thursday (June 1) from 10 am local to 10 pm in each market. General on-sale beings Friday (June 2) at 10 am local time in each market.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State

7/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

7/19 – New York, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

7/20 – Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion

7/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

7/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/29 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

8/1 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/3 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/4 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

8/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

8/10 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

8/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/13 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

8/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

8/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre

8/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

8/30 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre