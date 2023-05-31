Primary Wave Music Announces David Loiterton as President, Indo-Pacific

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (PWM), one of the world’s leading independent publishers of iconic and legendary music, has announced David Loiterton as President of Indo-Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Loiterton will oversee its operations in one of the fastest-growing and dynamic regions in the world.

The announcement comes from PWM’s exciting new partnership with Times Music, the leading Indian record label and music publisher and a subsidiary of Times of India Group.

Loiterton was instrumental in securing that strategic investment and already has several exciting partnerships. This new appointment will help PWM expand into international markets to capture explosive growth for its artists, songwriters, and management clients.

In his new position, Loiterton will drive investment in legendary and iconic music IP across the region, particularly India, Japan, Korea, China, and Australia, as well as the emerging Southeast Asian markets. In addition, he will manage the company’s catalog of songwriters and composers in these fast-growing markets, levering his relationships and decades of experience to introduce PWM’s roster to a new global market.

“David is an exceptional leader. He is unique for a modern-day music executive with business and creative skills,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music. He continues, “We are looking forward to creating a powerful and creatively influential Primary Wave in Asia under David’s leadership.”

Loiterton has over 35 years of experience in music publishing, recording, artist management, and music streaming. From the very start of his career with superstar artist INXS, the executive saw opportunities in the Asia region and, in 1991, moved to Hong Kong. He was responsible for building BMG’s music publishing business in Asia in the 90s, investing and expanding the major into ten countries, including Japan, China, and India.

In 2003, David joined Universal Music to oversee their strategic marketing, catalog, and commercial activities across Asia. In 2006 he joined the dynamic UK startup Omnifone where he secured and launched music streaming services with the SONY Corporation, Samsung, and Tencent. Omnifone was acquired by Apple in 2016. David began working with Primary Wave Music in 2018.