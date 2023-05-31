Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull Announce Triple Bill North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Three Latin music icons – Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull – announced plans to join forces for a multi-headlining arena run across North America.

Set for this fall, the Live Nation-produced tour will hit arenas in 19 markets across North America this fall, starting on October 14th at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and closing out at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on December 10th.

The tour will feature a unique headlining set from each artist, covering fan favorites from their extensive repertoires, including influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives.”

Enrique Iglesias continued, “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

Ricky Martin added, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”