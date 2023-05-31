Joe Trohman Rejoins Fall Out Boy After A Mental Health Break

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Fall Out Boy‘s founding guitarist Joe Trohman announced that he’s officially rejoined the group after taking a taking a hiatus earlier this year to get a handle on his mental health.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!” Trohman shared via social media. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

Trohman announced in January that he was stepping back from his duties with the band while he addressed his mental well-being. Trohman, along with vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump and bassist and songwriter Pete Wentz, founded Fall Out Boy in Chicago in 2001.

As part of announcing his return to the band, Trohman thanked Ben Young for stepping for him while he was on break while the band met its touring obligations.

“I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – He is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer,” Trohman stated.

Fall Out Boy are scheduled to hit the road next month for a North American tour, starting on June 21st with a hometown show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

In the fall, they are lined up for a run in the UK and Europe, starting at Arena COS Torwar in Warsaw, Poland, on October 17th.

They are touring in support of their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, which they released in March via Fueled By Ramen.