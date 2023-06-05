Taylor Swift Drops First Round of International Eras Tour Dates With Opener Sabrina Carpenter

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Megastar Taylor Swift has shared the first round of international tour stops for her Eras Tour.

Swift will play Mexico’s Foro Sol Stadium for three nights starting August 24 and hit Brazil and Argentina with the last show in São Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque on November 26. The South American dates will see child actor and singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter as support.

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico. Fans can register for tickets through Wednesday (June 7), and tickets go on sale Tuesday (June 13) – Swifties will recognize the significance of that date – at 2 pm local time. Only fans who receive an email confirming their access can join the queue to purchase tickets, with access prioritized for residents of Mexico.

General on-sale for Argentina and presale(s) for Brazil will begin on Tuesday (June 6) at 10 am local time. In addition, fans who purchased tickets in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets starting on June 6 at 10 am local time and will run until Wednesday (June 7).

Starting Monday (June 12) at 10 am local time, while supplies last, the general public may be allowed to purchase tickets if any inventory remains.

Eras Tour International Dates

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque