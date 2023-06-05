Coldplay Reduces Touring Carbon Emissions By 47%

BALLE, DENMARK (VIP-Booking) – Coldplay has significantly minimized its carbon footprint during its successful Music of the Spheres World Tour over the past year. Their dedicated actions have resulted in a 47% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to their previous stadium tour in 2016-17.

Data collected and evaluated by an MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative team led by Professor John Fernandez confirmed the impressive figure. Professor Fernandez commended the band`s work, stating it was “critically important, scientifically rigorous, and of the highest quality.” He endorsed their efforts as a step towards eventually achieving carbon-neutral music events by major artists. He acknowledged Coldplay’s role in leading the music industry towards environmental responsibility in the Anthropocene era.

Coldplay’s sustainability initiatives include planting five million trees, deploying a solar-powered River Interceptor to tackle waste in Malaysia’s Klang River, diverting 66% of tour waste from landfills, donating meals and toiletries to those in need, implementing reusable plant-based LED wristbands with an 86% return rate, and powering stages, dance floors, electronics, and power bikes with solar installations.

Despite their accomplishments, Coldplay acknowledges that there is room for improvement, as they fell just short of their target of a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. They expressed gratitude to their exceptional crew and the creative minds who supported their efforts thus far.

In 2023, the band aims to make further strides by using electric battery systems and 100% renewable energy for their shows. In addition, the band extended their appreciation to environmental organizations and their fans for actively contributing to greener concerts. Fans’ actions, such as using recycling bins, traveling sustainably, bringing refillable water bottles, returning LED wristbands, and supporting various environmental organizations, have all played a part in the band`s eco-friendly endeavors.