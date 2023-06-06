Barbara Mandrell To Be Inducted Into The Country Radio Hall of Fame

Country western music singer Barbara Mandrell prefroms in a United Service Organizations (USO) show in the Pensacola Civic Center during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of naval aviation.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. announced that legendary country recording artist Barbara Mandrell will be the recipient of the 2023 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award.

Mandrell will be presented with the honor during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take place on July 10th at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel.

The CRB Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual artist or act who has made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of country radio and country music through their leadership, engagement, and creativity. Previous Artist Career Achievement recipients include Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, and the Judds, among others.

“We are honored to present the Artist Career Achievement Award to Barbara Mandrell, a true icon in the music industry. Her incredible talent, dedication, and passion have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. It is a privilege to recognize her outstanding contributions and celebrate her remarkable career,” stated CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson.

Along with Mandrell, the Country Radio Hall of Fame will induct four off-air radio professionals and two on-air personalities for 2023. The off-air inductees are Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen, and John Willyard while the two on-air personalities are Chicago-based Trish Biondo (US99.5) and Alabama’s Dollar Bill Lawson, who announced his retirement this year after 50 years in the industry.2