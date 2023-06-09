3 Doors Down Kicks off ‘Away From the Sun’ Anniversary Tour & Releases New “When I’m Gone” Video

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock band 3 Doors Down commemorates the anniversary of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by unleashing the original video treatment for “When I’m Gone,” which has been buried in the archives for the last two decades.

Abandoned initially in favor of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the US Military to perform on the USS George Washington, the video from that collaboration has garnered over 160 million views while showcasing the band’s live performance intertwined with poignant moments of military reunions. The video is a testament to the shared values and unwavering support that has defined the profound connection between 3 Doors Down and the US Military.

However, fans can now watch the newly unearthed video on the 3 Doors Down Official YouTube Channel, HERE. Directed by Marc Klasfeld and set against the backdrop of rural Mississippi, it takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through a funeral procession and burial ceremony. It is paired with the band’s live performance intensity, leading to an unexpected twist.

Reflecting on the filming experience, lead singer Brad Arnold shares, ” It was a wild experience shooting the original video for “When I’m Gone,” The most intense and unforgettable part was being buried above my head not once, but three times. Although we faced numerous challenges while making that video, nothing could compare to the overwhelming feeling we experienced the first time we saw the military version. What started as a military tour became something extraordinary we’ll always treasure. But, it was meant to be.”

The iconic album, Away From The Sun produced four singles, including the title track, “When I’m Gone,” “The Road I’m On,” and “Here Without You,” which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

In addition, the band is currently gearing up to launch their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour as the first date commences this Wednesday (June 14) at the iconic Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD, with special guests Candlebox.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones, and the show we are planning will be next level this summer.”

Once the tour wraps, the two iconic bands will reunite again on October 21 for 3 Doors Down’s 18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC. The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and globally.

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06.23 Dubuque, IA Q Casino

06.24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07.05 Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival

07.07 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

07.08 Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

07.13 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07.15 Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair

07.16 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07.21 Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino

07.23 Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium

07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08.12 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.21 Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee