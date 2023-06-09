3 Doors Down Kicks off ‘Away From the Sun’ Anniversary Tour & Releases New “When I’m Gone” Video

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock band 3 Doors Down commemorates the anniversary of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by unleashing the original video treatment for “When I’m Gone,” which has been buried in the archives for the last two decades.
Abandoned initially in favor of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the US Military to perform on the USS George Washington, the video from that collaboration has garnered over 160 million views while showcasing the band’s live performance intertwined with poignant moments of military reunions. The video is a testament to the shared values and unwavering support that has defined the profound connection between 3 Doors Down and the US Military.
However, fans can now watch the newly unearthed video on the 3 Doors Down Official YouTube Channel, HERE. Directed by Marc Klasfeld and set against the backdrop of rural Mississippi, it takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through a funeral procession and burial ceremony. It is paired with the band’s live performance intensity, leading to an unexpected twist.
Reflecting on the filming experience, lead singer Brad Arnold shares, ” It was a wild experience shooting the original video for “When I’m Gone,” The most intense and unforgettable part was being buried above my head not once, but three times. Although we faced numerous challenges while making that video, nothing could compare to the overwhelming feeling we experienced the first time we saw the military version. What started as a military tour became something extraordinary we’ll always treasure. But, it was meant to be.”
The iconic album, Away From The Sun produced four singles, including the title track, “When I’m Gone,” “The Road I’m On,” and “Here Without You,” which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
In addition, the band is currently gearing up to launch their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour as the first date commences this Wednesday (June 14) at the iconic Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD, with special guests Candlebox.
“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones, and the show we are planning will be next level this summer.”
Once the tour wraps, the two iconic bands will reunite again on October 21 for 3 Doors Down’s 18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC. The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and globally.
AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES
06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06.23 Dubuque, IA Q Casino
06.24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07.05 Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival
07.07 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center
07.08 Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
07.13 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento
07.15 Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair
07.16 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
07.21 Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino
07.23 Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium
07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena
08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08.12 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair
08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square
08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater
09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10.21 Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee