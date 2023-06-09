Apple Shares 5 Major Updates Coming To Apple Music

(Hypebot) — Apple has shared a list of five updates coming to Apple Music this Fall, along with the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple Music updates include:

Collaborative Playlists – Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists by inviting others to select and edit tracks and add emoji reactions to specific songs.

– Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists by inviting others to select and edit tracks and add emoji reactions to specific songs. Song Credits in Apple Music. – The app will now display data about the artists who contributed to tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played.

– The app will now display data about the artists who contributed to tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played. Apple Music Sing karaoke adds Continuity Camera – Users can see themselves onscreen and apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics.

Users can see themselves onscreen and apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics. Contribute to what’s playing in the car with SharePlay without an Apple Music subscription – Apple Music is bringing SharePlay to the car. When users are in a car and listening to Apple Music, other iPhone devices will automatically suggest joining the session. Listeners can control the music from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription.

Apple Music is bringing SharePlay to the car. When users are in a car and listening to Apple Music, other iPhone devices will automatically suggest joining the session. Listeners can control the music from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription. Stream the entire catalog of Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts – Subscribers can listen to the full catalog of commercial-free Apple Music radio shows in Apple Podcasts, where they can follow shows to download and be notified of new episodes automatically.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.