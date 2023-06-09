The Winners For The EAMC Awards Announced For 2023

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Event & Arena Marketing Conference (EAMC) hosted the annual EAMC Awards ceremony during the organization’s annual conference at the Sheraton Grand Seattle on Thursday.

The awards are intended to honor venue marketers, promoters, and publicists from across the North American live events industry.

Nominees were submitted by colleagues with categories and the top entries per category were selected by EAMC attendees.

Additionally, the EAMC presented the Gigi Award of Excellence for 2023 to Tami Allen, Senior Director, Winter Sports Events for IMG. Allen was honored with the award, which was named after the late Gigi Pilhofer, one of the founders of EAMC, for her longstanding dedication to the conference and influence on marketing trends.

Chanell Thomas, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Colonial Life Arena, was honored with the EAMC Impact Award. Thomas was honored for her positive influence and commitment to mentorship which has made a genuine difference in the lives of students seeking careers in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Samuel Guerrero, Social Media and Digital Marketing Manager for the Bryce Jordan Center was named EAMC’s Breakthrough Professional of the Year.

The 2023 winners are:

● Marketing & Publicity Campaign (budget under $10,000) – Overland Park Convention

Center, KS – “Events for All – Sensory Room”

● Marketing & Publicity Campaign (budget over $10,000) – Moody Center, Austin, TX –

“Grand Opening Campaign”

● Most Creative Artist Welcome – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK – “Luke Combs

Welcome Campaign”

● Most Creative Artist Gift (budget under $1,000) – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA –

“Karol G, Terrarium Heels”

● Most Creative Artist Gift (budget over $1,000) – United Center, Chicago, IL – “Nile Rodgers

Skates”