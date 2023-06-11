Josh Abbott Band Signs With Make Wake Artist and Deep Roots Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Independent Texas Red Dirt Country group, the Josh Abbott Band, has signed a management deal with Make Wake Artists and Deep Roots Management.

The Texas band will now be co-managed by Make Wake’s Chris Kappy and Deep Roots’ Dylan Wright, with Make Wake’s Eric Berger serving as day-to-day.

“We are very excited about having Josh on the roster,” shares Kappy. “He’s a visionary in Texas Red Dirt, and we’re excited about exposing him and all his talents to the rest of the country music world.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the privilege of managing such an incredibly talented artist and band,” adds Wright. “Their impressive track record speaks for itself, and we are excited to be a part of their continued success.”

After forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University, the Josh Abbott Band has become a staple in the Lone Star State. The independent act has earned two top 10 debuts on the Billboard Country Albums chart, two RIAA Gold-Certified singles, and amassed nearly 235 million streams. The band has garnered two top 40 hits, including Kacey Musgraves and Carly Pearce.

Since the signing, the group has two new critically-acclaimed singles, “Country Nights” and “My Dad And His Truck.”

“We’re fired up to be a part of the Make Wake and Deep Roots fam,” says Abbott. “They have a contagious energy and an ability to elevate artists. ‘Fans First’ & ‘GAF’ are their mottos, and that right there tells you everything. We’re excited for what this chapter brings!”

The Josh Abbott Band is Josh Abbott (vocals, guitar), Austin Davis (banjo), Edward Villanueva (drums), Davis Fralin (keyboard, band leader), Jimmy Hartmann (bass), Kris Farrow (electric guitar), Cale Richardson (electric guitar) and Adam Hill (fiddle).