Canadian Music Week Announces The Winners for the Jim Beam Indies Awards

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW) announces the winners for the 22nd Annual Jim Beam Indies, which took place June 8 at History in Toronto. The Indies celebrate new music and the artists and teams who inspire the independent spirit, both nationally and internationally.

The ceremony, hosted by Shreya Khanna, an on-air correspondent for Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada and host of Live Nation Fans, the Indies included performances by the Jim Beam Talent Search winners – FKB, AR Paisley, Aysanabee, Brett Kissel, and Maestro Fresh Wes. It also included a special concert by 2023 Video of the Year winner Charlotte Cardin.

Now in its 41st year, CMW is Canada’s leading annual entertainment event dedicated to expressing and growing the country’s music, media and entertainment industries. Combining information-intensive conferences, a trade exposition, awards shows and the nation’s largest new music festival. All conference functions occur at The Westin Harbour Castle at 1 Harbour Square in Toronto.

I’ve included the complete list of 2023 Jim Beam Indie winners below.

Album of the Year – presented by SiriusXM

July Talk – “Remember Never Before”

Artist of the Year – presented by SiriusXM

Alexisonfire

Country Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

Brett Kissel

Electronic/Dance Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

REZZ

Francophone Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

Sophia Bel

Group or Duo of the Year

Tegan and Sara

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year

AR Paisley

Independent Label of the Year

604 Records

Indigenous Artist/Group or Duo of the Year – presented by SiriusXM

Aysanabee

Pop Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

Grae

Producer of the Year

Ikky

Publisher of the Year – Presented by CRMMA

Arts & Crafts Music

R&B Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

Dylan Sinclair

Rock Artist/Group or Duo of the Year

Simple Plan

Roots/Folk Artist of the Year

The Dead South

Song of the Year – Presented by SOCAN

“We Could Get High” – Songwriter and Performed by Billy Raffoul

Video of the Year

Charlotte Cardin & Lubalin – “Phoenix (Reprise)”

“INDIES Hall Of Fame” Award

Alexander Mair