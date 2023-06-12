Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News International News
Canadian Music Week Announces The Winners for the Jim Beam Indies Awards

Canadian Music Week Announces The Winners for the Jim Beam Indies Awards

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
15 0

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW) announces the winners for the 22nd Annual Jim Beam Indies, which took place June 8 at History in Toronto. The Indies celebrate new music and the artists and teams who inspire the independent spirit, both nationally and internationally.

The ceremony, hosted by Shreya Khanna, an on-air correspondent for Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada and host of Live Nation Fans, the Indies included performances by the Jim Beam Talent Search winners – FKB, AR Paisley, Aysanabee, Brett Kissel, and Maestro Fresh Wes. It also included a special concert by 2023 Video of the Year winner Charlotte Cardin.

Now in its 41st year, CMW is Canada’s leading annual entertainment event dedicated to expressing and growing the country’s music, media and entertainment industries. Combining information-intensive conferences, a trade exposition, awards shows and the nation’s largest new music festival. All conference functions occur at The Westin Harbour Castle at 1 Harbour Square in Toronto.

I’ve included the complete list of 2023 Jim Beam Indie winners below.

Album of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
July Talk – “Remember Never Before”

Artist of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
Alexisonfire

Country Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Brett Kissel

Electronic/Dance Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
REZZ

Francophone Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Sophia Bel


Group or Duo of the Year
Tegan and Sara

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year
AR Paisley

Independent Label of the Year
604 Records

Indigenous Artist/Group or Duo of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
Aysanabee

Pop Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Grae

Producer of the Year
Ikky

Publisher of the Year – Presented by CRMMA
Arts & Crafts Music

R&B Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Dylan Sinclair

Rock Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Simple Plan


Roots/Folk Artist of the Year
The Dead South

Song of the Year – Presented by SOCAN
“We Could Get High” – Songwriter and Performed by Billy Raffoul

Video of the Year
Charlotte Cardin & Lubalin – “Phoenix (Reprise)”

“INDIES Hall Of Fame” Award
Alexander Mair

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now