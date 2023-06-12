Canadian Music Week Announces The Winners for the Jim Beam Indies Awards

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW) announces the winners for the 22nd Annual Jim Beam Indies, which took place June 8 at History in Toronto. The Indies celebrate new music and the artists and teams who inspire the independent spirit, both nationally and internationally.
The ceremony, hosted by Shreya Khanna, an on-air correspondent for Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada and host of Live Nation Fans, the Indies included performances by the Jim Beam Talent Search winners – FKB, AR Paisley, Aysanabee, Brett Kissel, and Maestro Fresh Wes. It also included a special concert by 2023 Video of the Year winner Charlotte Cardin.
Now in its 41st year, CMW is Canada’s leading annual entertainment event dedicated to expressing and growing the country’s music, media and entertainment industries. Combining information-intensive conferences, a trade exposition, awards shows and the nation’s largest new music festival. All conference functions occur at The Westin Harbour Castle at 1 Harbour Square in Toronto.
I’ve included the complete list of 2023 Jim Beam Indie winners below.
Album of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
July Talk – “Remember Never Before”
Artist of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
Alexisonfire
Country Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Brett Kissel
Electronic/Dance Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
REZZ
Francophone Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Sophia Bel
Group or Duo of the Year
Tegan and Sara
Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year
AR Paisley
Independent Label of the Year
604 Records
Indigenous Artist/Group or Duo of the Year – presented by SiriusXM
Aysanabee
Pop Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Grae
Producer of the Year
Ikky
Publisher of the Year – Presented by CRMMA
Arts & Crafts Music
R&B Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Dylan Sinclair
Rock Artist/Group or Duo of the Year
Simple Plan
Roots/Folk Artist of the Year
The Dead South
Song of the Year – Presented by SOCAN
“We Could Get High” – Songwriter and Performed by Billy Raffoul
Video of the Year
Charlotte Cardin & Lubalin – “Phoenix (Reprise)”
“INDIES Hall Of Fame” Award
Alexander Mair