New Managing Director Announced For German Agency – a.s.s. Concerts and Promotion

HAMBURG, DE (VIP-booking) – Michael Bisping, currently serving as the Managing Director (MD) at the Hamburg-based a.s.s. Concerts and Promotion will be stepping down from his position on June 30, 2023. Bisping will remain a shareholder and offer advisory support to the new management. The day-to-day operations will be handed over to Florian “Böde” Böhlendorf.

The company will now collaborate with Dieter Schubert and Dirk Gehrmann to lead the organization moving forward.

After almost four decades in the live industry, Bisping expressed his readiness to take a step back, acknowledging the rapid and transformative nature of the industry. He believes that new ideas and perspectives are better suited for driving change and growth.

Bisping has a long-standing relationship with Böhlendorf, recognizing his excellent work with Sparta Booking. When Böhlendorf joined the company in 2019, Bisping was thrilled. He is confident that Böhlendorf will not only continue his work but also significantly enhance it. Bisping eagerly anticipates observing these developments from a secondary position.

Böhlendorf will now assume a management role at a.s.s. and acknowledges the significant legacy he is inheriting and expresses excitement about his new responsibilities. He acknowledges the remarkable achievements of Bisping, Schubert, and Gehrmann in shaping and establishing a successful agency over 37 years. Böhlendorf aims to build upon their foundation, working alongside a talented team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to further advancing the company. He extends his gratitude to them for their trust and confidence in his abilities.