Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announces Lineup For 2023 Summer Concert Series With Staind, Matchbox Twenty & More

WELCH, MN (CelebrityAccess) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino, owned and operated by The Prairie Island Indian Community and the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River, has announced its 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup.

“Treasure Island Resort and Casino is offering something special for everyone this summer,” said Treasure Island Communications and Partnerships Manager Aaron Seehusen. “As we enter the summer, we’re ready to celebrate your way – whether that means experiencing a memorable dinner cruise on the Mississippi River, splashing with the kids at The Lagoon, or even seeing some of the biggest names in entertainment during our Summer Concert Series.”

For 2023, there is a bigger stage and acts with industry leaders, including country music icons Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, who will be performing on the new Treasure Island Amphitheater stage. This year’s Summer Concert Series performers include:

Matchbox Twenty : Saturday, June 10, 7 pm

Saturday, June 10, Carrie Underwood : Friday, July 21, 7 pm

Friday, July 21, Jason Aldean w/ Special Guests Mitchell Tenpenny , Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver : Saturday, August 19, 7 pm

w/ Special Guests and Saturday, August 19, STAIND : Saturday, September 9 , 8 pm

: , Trampled by Turtles and CAAMP : Saturday, September 16, 7 pm

Additional outdoor events and festivals at Treasure Island this summer include:

Island Summer Salute: Classic Rock Jam : Saturday, July 1 , 3 pm

, Island Block Party: Monday, July 3 , 5 pm

, Island Wings & Brew Featuring Hairball: Saturday, July 15, 5 pm

In addition, Treasure Island’s ongoing summer offerings include the Treasure Island RV Park and Campground, the Mount Frontenac Golf Course, the casino’s 100-passenger yacht – Spirit of the Water and an indoor water park (The Lagoon).

“From relaxing couples’ getaways to weekend trips with friends or even fun-filled family adventures, there’s no better place to soak up the sun than Minnesota’s own island paradise,” Seehusen said. “This summer, we invite everyone to come out and experience The Island.”