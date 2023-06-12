Professional Soccer Player & Fan-Favorite Alex Morgan Partners With Orgain Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup

IRVINE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Orgain, the No. 1 plant protein powder in the USA, has teamed up with superstar soccer forward Alex Morgan of the US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) to fuel her journey to New Zealand and Australia this summer for the world’s largest women’s soccer event – The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As a woman who wears many hats, including pro soccer champion, team captain, mom, and philanthropist, Morgan understands the level of energy needed to win on and off the field and the importance of nutrition to help balance the ever-increasing demands of daily life.

“The key to keeping my energy up to tackle whatever the day throws at me is by incorporating convenient and delicious protein-packed options into my daily routine,” said Morgan. “Orgain is my go-to for high-quality, clean plant protein powder, helping fuel my body so I can embrace my days to the fullest, whether enduring hard training sessions for the upcoming big game or spending quality time off the field with my family.”

To inspire and fuel people to harness their own #EnergyFTW (Energy For The Win), Orgain is awarding tickets for people to see Morgan and her teammates perform in New Zealand. One lucky person who visits energyftwsweeps.com shares a video or photo showing how they put their best foot forward to conquer the day and tags #EnergyFTW and @DrinkOrgain will be rewarded with this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“As a brand that believes everyone should have access to clean, high-quality nutrition to help people live more vibrant lives, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex Morgan, a true embodiment of what it means to live life to the fullest,” said Andrea Theodore, Chief Marketing Officer for Orgain. “Our goal is that together, we can inspire and motivate others to fuel their bodies with good, clean protein to bring their best A-game every day.”

Orgain nutritional products, including the plant protein powder and creamy ready-to-drink shakes, are made with organic, high-quality ingredients to maximize nutrition and are available nationwide online through Amazon or Orgain.com and in major retailers including Costco, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, among others.

Consumers can enter the #EnergyFTW sweepstakes starting June 5 now through June 29 at 11:59 pm ET. One winner will receive the trip (with one guest) to New Zealand to attend the largest women’s soccer event in 2023 on August 1.

#EnergyFTW Sweepstakes

The Orgain – #EnergyFTW Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of 50 US states and the District of Columbia (DC) who are 18 and older (or 19 for residents of AL & NE) and have valid passports. Void where prohibited by law.