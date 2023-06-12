Sibling Trio Cain Extend ‘Live & In Color’ Tour This Fall With 33 New Dates Added Feat. Katy Nichole & David Leonard

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – After 22 sold-out shows during their first-ever headlining tour in the Spring of 2022, award-winning sibling trio CAIN has added 33 new tour dates to their Fall 2023 calendar, extending the CAIN Live & In Color Tour. The tour, presented by World Vision and promoted by Premier Productions, will feature support from Katy Nichole and Grammy-nominated artist David Leonard – kicking off Wednesday (September 20) in Baton Rouge, LA.

“This fall, we are coming to 33 cities across the US on our tour,” said Taylor Cain. “We were inspired to name the tour Live & In Color because wearing matching colors have become part of our tradition. We want the audience to join us in wearing the chosen color for each night, and together we create a family experience for everyone.”

“We’re trying to do something new with our tour! We want people to get to know who we are and the other artists joining us,” added Logan Cain. “We promise you are going to experience something unique, which includes fun and entertainment as well as ministry, worship and a chance to encounter the presence of God.”

“The spring leg of the tour was so much fun! We want everyone who comes to feel part of our family and to be reminded that we are all part of one body, no one greater and no one less,” said Madison Cain. “So come experience it yourself. We’re waiting for you!”

“We’ve had such great feedback from audiences who attended the spring tour. They have overwhelmingly described the tour as being very “authentic.” There is no divide between the stage and the audience; everyone at the show is on a journey with CAIN, Katy, and David,” said Josh “Mags” Magnin, Talent Buyer, Premier Productions.

“Backstage, they have created a culture reflected onto the stage. The culture of the tour is truly all about family – from the crew, artists, band members, venue staff, and yes, the babies – where they have formed a bond that carries into the entire night. From start to finish, it’s an experience where you journey with all three artists with heartfelt passages, passionate worship moments, and top hits. We have all worked together to craft an experience that will capture the essence of CAIN’s authenticity, passion, and fun-loving spirits from the stage. Premier is excited to launch the fall leg of this tour and continue to tell the story of their ‘Commission.'”

CAIN quickly became a mainstay at radio since their debut single “Rise Up (Lazarus)” was released in early 2020. Raised in Hartselle, AL as pastor’s kids and now residing in Nashville, the sibling trio – Madison [Cain Johnson], Taylor and Logan got their break opening for Dave Barnes and Andrew Ripp at a show in 2012. Nearly a decade later, they’ve toured with Zach Williams, Casting Crowns, TobyMac, (K-LOVE Christmas Tour), and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available exclusively at CAINtour.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday (June ) at 10 am local time and tickets will go on-sale to the public on Friday (June 16) at 10 am local time.

CAIN Live & In Color Tour

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Baton Rouge, LA

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Panama City, FL

Friday, September 22, 2023 Jonesboro, AR

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Dayton, OH

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Auburn, IN

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Reading, PA

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Rocky Mount, VA

Friday, September 29, 2023 McMurray, PA

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Lexington, KY

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Little Rock, AR

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Monroe, LA

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Warner Robins, GA

Friday, October 20, 2023 Knoxville, TN

Saturday, October 21, 2023 New Bern, NC

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Bloomington, MN

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Michigan City, IN

Friday, October 27, 2023 Lincoln, NE

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Raytown, MO

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Cedar Rapids, IA

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Lake Charles, LA

Friday, November 3, 2023 San Antonio, TX

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Houston, TX

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Lawton, OK

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Denver, CO

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Mesa, AZ

Friday, November 10, 2023 Escondido, CA

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Modesto, CA

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Castro Valley, CA

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Sparks, NV

Friday, November 17, 2023 Nampa, ID

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Tacoma, WA