SBE & Zouk Group Announce New LA Venue Set to Open in Early 2024 – Zouk LA

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – World-renowned entertainment and lifestyle hospitality companies, sbe and Zouk Group are joining forces to bring Zouk to Los Angeles (LA) in 2024. sbe has announced its new partnership with Zouk Group for the opening of Zouk LA, which will eventually occupy the sbe nightclub space that currently is the location of the company’s Nightingale concept. The venture will be the Singaporean lifestyle company’s first nightlife concept in California. The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Located at 643 North La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood, Zouk LA will host a competitive lineup of globally recognized DJs and chart-topping talent redefining the standard for entertainment, with residents including Tiësto, ZEDD, Jack Harlow, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Kaskade and RL Grime.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership between Zouk Group and sbe in creating a new entertainment and lifestyle destination in Los Angeles. sbe is a global hospitality brand led by Sam Nazarian with strong roots in Los Angeles (LA), paving the way for seamless collaboration for our first location. Both sbe and Zouk Group have years of expertise in hospitality, which together, will create a pinnacle experience of nightlife,” says Hui Lim, Chairman of Zouk Group.

“It is such an honor to partner with Zouk Group, my dear friend Hui and his seasoned team to breathe new air into Los Angeles’ nightlife scene. This opening will introduce Zouk Group’s constant dedication to innovating and elevating the nightlife experience in Los Angeles for the first time. Together, as leaders of family-run businesses that are always challenging the status quo, we will create the ultimate destination for Angelenos and visitors alike, ensuring we will continue to disrupt the nightlife sector for the next 20 years,” says Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe.

The 16,500 square-foot space will be redesigned by former sbe in-house designer Christian Schulz and his team at the award-winning design agency Studio Collective. Zouk LA will evoke frivolity, decadence, and an intrinsic feeling of novelty associated with breaking tradition.

The new venue will recreate the contiguous energy of its global Zouk Group counterparts by embracing heightened design features through incomparable production elements. The space will boast distinct finishes, dynamic lighting throughout the footprint, steeped profile details, curved seating and faceted chandeliers. The result is a luxurious destination that will elicit a fully animated and energetic impact through visual, physical and sensual experiences.

The new venue is in equal partnership between Zouk and sbe, with sbe handling the day-to-day management. For the past twenty years, Nazarian and sbe have been at the center of transforming the LA nightlife scene; building experiences and destinations while simultaneously starting global trends.

Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and putting Singapore on the global nightlife map. Zouk is Singapore’s clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems complete with top-notch hospitality.

For more information on Zouk LA, visit their website HERE or email zoukla@sbe.com.