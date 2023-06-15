Hatebreed Announce ’20 Years of Brutality’ Anniversary Tour With Vein.fm, Terror & Jesus Piece

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock outfit Hatebreed recently wrapped a 20th-anniversary tour for their Perseverance album, and the band is heading back on the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Rise of Brutality record.

The Grammy-nominated Connecticut hardcore band is comprised of Jamey Jasta (vocals), Chris Beattie (bass), Wayne Lozinak (guitar), Frank Novinec (guitar), and Matt Byrne (drums), kick off their tour on September 3 in Quebec and will run through September 24. Terror, Vein.fm and Jesus Piece will serve as special guests.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album,” says Jasta. “These songs are always fun to play, and we’re looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we’ve previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it’s always a bonus having Terror on tour, along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!”

The Rise of Brutality is considered one of the most important and impactful albums in the band’s catalog. The album debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and spawned the songs “This Is Now” and “Live for This,” with the former track also receiving significant play on MTV2’s Headbangers Ball. The band has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 16) at 10 am local time. All dates are below.

Hatebreed On Tour:

9/2 — Albany, NY — Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

9/3 — Quebec City, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/4 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

9/5 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/6 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/7 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

9/9 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

9/10 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/12 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/13 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

9/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

9/15 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

9/16 — Worcester, MA — New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

9/19 — Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

9/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/21 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

9/23 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

9/24 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum