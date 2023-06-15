Rapper Boosie Badazz Arrested By Federal Agents Following His Court Appearance On Gun Charges

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Baton Rouge-based rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested by federal agents after his court appearance in San Diego on Wednesday on firearms charges.

Boosie, whose legal name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was in court following his arrest on May 6th on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

According to ABC affiliate KGTV, the state charges against Boosie were dismissed, but he was immediately re-arrested by federal agents following his court appearance.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California has not announced a reason for Boosie’s re-arrest.