Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Legal News
Boosie Badazz

Rapper Boosie Badazz Arrested By Federal Agents Following His Court Appearance On Gun Charges

Boosie Badazz (Shutterstock)
Ian Courtney  Contact MePosted on
10 0

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Baton Rouge-based rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested by federal agents after his court appearance in San Diego on Wednesday on firearms charges.

Boosie, whose legal name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was in court following his arrest on May 6th on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

According to ABC affiliate KGTV, the state charges against Boosie were dismissed, but he was immediately re-arrested by federal agents following his court appearance.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California has not announced a reason for Boosie’s re-arrest.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now