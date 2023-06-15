Songwriter And Producer Seth Mosley Signs A Global Publishing Deal With SMP

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced the signing of songwriter, producer and musician Seth Mosley to a global publishing deal.

Mosley has built amassed a collection of accolades as a songwriter that includes two Grammy Awards as well as multiple Dove Awards including Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (non-artist), Pop Contemporary Album of the Year and Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year. He has also been named Billboard’s No.1 Christian Producer of the Year and SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year.

His recent credits include co-writing Gabby Barrett’s latest single “Glory Days,” which landed on radio on June 12th. He also co-wrote Colton Dixon’s “Build a Boat,” which topped Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Christian AC Airplay charts.

Mosley’s other recent collaborations include King and Country, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Madeline Edwards, and Kylie Morgan.

“I’m so thankful to be partnered with Sony. They have the best publishing team in the business. It’s an honor to work with people who take our songs as seriously as we do as writers. I genuinely feel like I have incredible champions in Kenley, Rusty, and the rest of the top-notch creative crew. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Mosley said of his new deal with Sony.

“Working with Seth is an absolute dream. His work ethic, talent, and character are all first-class. We are so grateful for his belief in SMP Nashville to take his already decorated career to the next level,” added Senior Director, Creative A&R, Sony Music Publishing Nashville Kenley Flynn.