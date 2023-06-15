The EU Approves Draft Legislation To Regulate A.I.

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — The European Union voted to approve some of the first major legislation aimed at regulating artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament, the EU’s primary legislative body, passed the draft legislation which would seek to impose restrictions on multiple potential uses of artificial intelligence, including facial recognition technology.

The proposed law would assign A.I. systems to three risk categories. Applications such as government-run social scoring of the type used in China would be banned outright. The second category, High Risk Applications, would be subject to specific legal requirements. The category applications such as A.I. that scans CVs in order to rank job applicants.

The third category, which includes applications not explicitly banned or listed as high-risk, would be left largely unregulated.

The proposed legislation would also require the makers of A.I. systems to disclose more information about the data used to train those systems.

While the approval of the draft legislation is a key procedural step, final passage of the new law is not expected until later this year.

Read the full proposed legislation here: https://artificialintelligenceact.eu/the-act/