Rock Artist Jesse Malin Partially Paralyzed After Suffering A Spinal Stroke

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock musician Jesse Malin revealed that he’s suffered partial paralysis after suffering a rare spina stroke.

Marlin told Rolling Stone that weeks after a show at New York City’s Webster Hall in March to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, he collapsed while eating dinner with friends.

According to Malin, he felt a pain in his lower back that moved down to his feet before he found himself on the floor and unable to move.

“Everybody was standing above me like in ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

Following the incident, Malin was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was diagnosed with a rare spinal stroke and discovered that the was paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the National Institute of Health, a spinal cord infarction is a stroke within the spinal cord or the arteries that supply it. It is caused by arteriosclerosis or a thickening or closing of the major arteries to the spinal cord.

Malin told Rolling Stone that he’s currently in a New York-based rehabilitation facility where he is currently undergoing therapy in an effort to restore the use of his legs.

“I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances,” he said. “The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

“This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had,” he noted.

As he convalesces, Malin’s manager David Bason and friends launched fundraising campaign on Sweet Relief to help pay his medical expenses while he is out of work.

Malin old Rolling Stone that he was reluctant to receive help but is facing financial challenges due to his extended rehab.

“I always felt that we have a voice with these microphones and with these guitars and with these venues to help each other out. But it’s very hard for me to take back and be that person,” he said. “I don’t want to be a burden, but I’m learning. Just laying here and not being able to walk, it’s very humbling.”