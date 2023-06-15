The 2023 Nominees Announced For The Radio Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the 2023 nominees for the Radio Hall of Fame.
The 24 nominees were selected by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee with assistance from both the radio industry and listeners.
Nominees will be selected via confidential online ballots by more than 800 industry members. The confidential balloting process will be conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan‘s Andrew Rosen.
The Radio Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 will be announced on Monday, July 24th with the in-person induction ceremony taking place on Thursday, November 2nd at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.
“Congratulations to each of this year’s’ nominees on this recognition. Behind this slate of nominees, the Nominating Committee reviewed more than 2500 incoming suggestions from industry members and listeners before determining this group of talented individuals. Each nominee is deserving of induction, and I look forward to the results of the forthcoming confidential voting results,” said Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame.
“On behalf of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, I want to extend congratulations to this year’s slate of 24 nominees. It never ceases to amaze me when reviewing the accomplishments of the nominees how fortunate we as fans of radio are. These talented individuals have accomplished so much and made our medium special then, now, and hopefully for years to come. The Radio Hall of Fame is honored to recognize these talented individuals as nominees for this year’s Radio Hall of Fame,” added Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green.
NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY THE INDUSTRY VOTING PANEL
(alphabetical by First Name)
1. Bert Weiss
2. Bob Rivers
3 Charles Laquidara
4. Dyana Williams
5. Gerry House
6. Jaime Jarrin
7. John & Ken
8. John DeBella
9. Johnny Magic
10. Kevin Matthews
11. Kid Leo (Lawrence Travagliante)
12. Larry Elder
13. Laurie DeYoung
14. Lee Harris
15. Rev. Louise Williams Bishop
16. Mark Simone
17. Mary McCoy
18. Matt Siegel
19. Mojo in the Morning
20. Monica May
21. Nina Totenberg
22. Pat St. John
23. Shadoe Stevens
24. Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart