The 2023 Nominees Announced For The Radio Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the 2023 nominees for the Radio Hall of Fame.

The 24 nominees were selected by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee with assistance from both the radio industry and listeners.

Nominees will be selected via confidential online ballots by more than 800 industry members. The confidential balloting process will be conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan‘s Andrew Rosen.

The Radio Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 will be announced on Monday, July 24th with the in-person induction ceremony taking place on Thursday, November 2nd at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

“Congratulations to each of this year’s’ nominees on this recognition. Behind this slate of nominees, the Nominating Committee reviewed more than 2500 incoming suggestions from industry members and listeners before determining this group of talented individuals. Each nominee is deserving of induction, and I look forward to the results of the forthcoming confidential voting results,” said Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, I want to extend congratulations to this year’s slate of 24 nominees. It never ceases to amaze me when reviewing the accomplishments of the nominees how fortunate we as fans of radio are. These talented individuals have accomplished so much and made our medium special then, now, and hopefully for years to come. The Radio Hall of Fame is honored to recognize these talented individuals as nominees for this year’s Radio Hall of Fame,” added Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green.

NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY THE INDUSTRY VOTING PANEL

(alphabetical by First Name)

1. Bert Weiss

2. Bob Rivers

3 Charles Laquidara

4. Dyana Williams

5. Gerry House

6. Jaime Jarrin

7. John & Ken

8. John DeBella

9. Johnny Magic

10. Kevin Matthews

11. Kid Leo (Lawrence Travagliante)

12. Larry Elder

13. Laurie DeYoung

14. Lee Harris

15. Rev. Louise Williams Bishop

16. Mark Simone

17. Mary McCoy

18. Matt Siegel

19. Mojo in the Morning

20. Monica May

21. Nina Totenberg

22. Pat St. John

23. Shadoe Stevens

24. Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart